3 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Three people were seriously injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Pasrur-Gujranwala Road.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place near Charar stop on Pasrur-Gujranwala Road when two motorcycles collided, as a result three people -- 47-year-old Muhammad Arshad, 20-year-old Farhan and 25-year-old Iqra -- were seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pasrur.