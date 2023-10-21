3 injured in road accident at M-3 Toba Tek Singh

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Three people were injured in a road accident on the M3 motorway near Toba Tek Singh on Saturday.

According to rescue authorities, the accident occurred when a turtle came under the wheel of a car, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the car, Mr. Shujat from Lahore, sustained minor injuries, while the two passengers, Mr. Wasim and Mr. Kamran, sustained major injuries. The injured have been shifted to THQ Peer Mahal for medical treatment.

Nbr/378