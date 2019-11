Three persons were injured in a road accident at Sargodha Road on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons were injured in a road accident at Sargodha Road on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said a speeding vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Sargodha Road near Morr Mandi, injuring three persons including a woman.

The injured persons -- Zubair, Sakina Mai and one unidentified man -- were shifted to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122.