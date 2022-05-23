UrduPoint.com

3 Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 11:00 AM

3 injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least three persons including two women and child injured when a passenger bus hit a truck due to brake failure.

According to rescue sources, the bus hit the truck at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road due to brake failure, resultantly bus passenger Batool Mai wife of Shahid, 40, Zaib-un-Nisa, 23, wife of Muzaffar and Shahid, 12, son of Mujahid, all resident of Chowk Qureshi, suburban area of the district were injured.

The injured were given first aid before removed to their residence. Police control was also informed about the accident, it was said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Wife Women All

Recent Stories

Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restricti ..

Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restrictions on imports of luxury goods ..

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

2 hours ago
 Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.