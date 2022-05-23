3 injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least three persons including two women and child injured when a passenger bus hit a truck due to brake failure.

According to rescue sources, the bus hit the truck at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road due to brake failure, resultantly bus passenger Batool Mai wife of Shahid, 40, Zaib-un-Nisa, 23, wife of Muzaffar and Shahid, 12, son of Mujahid, all resident of Chowk Qureshi, suburban area of the district were injured.

The injured were given first aid before removed to their residence. Police control was also informed about the accident, it was said.