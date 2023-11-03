3 injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Three persons were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that redundant roof of a cattle farmhouse in Chak No 271-RB caved in, burying three people under debris.

Rescue 1122 immediately rushed to the spot, pulled out the injured persons and shifted them to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Dijkot after providing them first aid, he added.