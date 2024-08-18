3 Injured In Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Three people including a woman and her teenager children sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Sandal Bar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that old and dilapidated roof of a house caved in at Narwala Road near Asghar Abad Tibbi on Aminpur Bypass due to rain.
As a result, 40-year-old Sajida Ramzan and her son Rizwan (18) and daughter Hira (15) were buried beneath the debris.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition, he added.
