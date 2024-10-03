Open Menu

3 Injured In Roof Collapse In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Three persons were injured when a roof of a house collapsed due to a cylinder blast on Thursday in Jallo Park canal road, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Three persons were injured when a roof of a house collapsed due to a cylinder blast on Thursday in Jallo Park canal road, Lahore.

According to the private news channel and Rescue 1122, the incident happened when a cylinder exploded in a house.

The rescue team reached the site immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

