3 Injured In Roof Collapse In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Three persons were injured when a roof of a house collapsed due to a cylinder blast on Thursday in Jallo Park canal road, Lahore
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Three persons were injured when a roof of a house collapsed due to a cylinder blast on Thursday in Jallo Park canal road, Lahore.
According to the private news channel and Rescue 1122, the incident happened when a cylinder exploded in a house.
The rescue team reached the site immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.
