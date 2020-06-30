3 injured in separate incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons sustained injuries during two different incidents after city witnessed 23mm rain, here on Tuesday evening.

According to Rescue-1122, a wall collapsed near Chungi 7. Resultantly, two persons received injuries.

They were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue-1122.

In another incident, a billboard fell down on a citizen namely Adnan son of Umar son of Munawar. He was also shifted to the hospital by Rescue-1122.