3 Injured In Sibi Bomb Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM

3 injured in Sibi bomb blast

Three people were injured on Tuesday in a bomb blast at Jinnah Road Sabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Three people were injured on Tuesday in a bomb blast at Jinnah Road Sabi.

According to the police, the explosive was placed in a motorcycle parked at Jinnah Road, private news channel reported.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

The police reached the spot and started further investigation.

