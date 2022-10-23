3 injured over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least three persons including a woman sustained critical injuries over land dispute between two groups here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, there was land dispute between two groups on which they started quarreling near Chaman bypass Ali Pur road.

As a result, three persons including 46 years old, Saeeda Bibi, 40 years old, Abdul Aziz and 52 year old, Ghulam Mujtaba got injured.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital.

Muzaffargarh police registered a case and started investigation.