3 injured over land dispute in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a clash between the two groups over land dispute at Killi Lundi area of Sibi district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked each other with sticks after developing dispute between them on the issue of land, leaving three persons injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Ibrahim, Dilosh and Saleh Khan.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation in that regard.