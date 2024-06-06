3 injured robbers arrested after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Three injured robbers were arrested after an alleged police encounter in the areas of Sanda and Kot Lakhpat here on Thursday.

Police said that during a blockade, robbers opened fire on Sanda police during snap checking. The robbers were being chased by the police during which they opened fire on the police. As a result, their own accomplice was injured by the firing of the robbers, who was arrested while the three robbers managed to escape. The injured robber was identified as Shehbaz, the accused had robbed the pharmacy cashier of Rs.

668,000 a few days ago.

In another incident, two injured robbers were arrested during an alleged police encounter on Kot Lakhpat Chand Rai Road.

According to the police, the arrested alleged robbers were fleeing when the police signaled them to stop. The accused opened fire on the police party. Later, accused Rizwan and Farhan Ali were injured in the crossfire. During the incident, two pistols were seized from the accused and an ATM card was recovered.