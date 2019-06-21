3 judges appointed as judges of Lahore Accountability Court on deputation

The federal government has appointed three judges (BPS-21) of District and Sessions as judges of Lahore Accountability Court on deputation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has appointed three judges (BPS-21) of District and Sessions as judges of Lahore Accountability Court on deputation.

According to the notification issued here by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the period of deputation would be for three years on their own pay and scales.

District and Sessions Judges Mushtaq Elahi has been appointed as Judge Accountability Court-I, Ameer Muhammad Khan as Judge Accountability Court-IV, whereas Muhammad Naeem Arshad would be Judge of Accountability Court -V Lahore.