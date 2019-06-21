UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Judges Appointed As Judges Of Lahore Accountability Court On Deputation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:41 PM

3 judges appointed as judges of Lahore Accountability Court on deputation

The federal government has appointed three judges (BPS-21) of District and Sessions as judges of Lahore Accountability Court on deputation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has appointed three judges (BPS-21) of District and Sessions as judges of Lahore Accountability Court on deputation.

According to the notification issued here by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the period of deputation would be for three years on their own pay and scales.

District and Sessions Judges Mushtaq Elahi has been appointed as Judge Accountability Court-I, Ameer Muhammad Khan as Judge Accountability Court-IV, whereas Muhammad Naeem Arshad would be Judge of Accountability Court -V Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 to take on South Africa U19 in 1st 50 ..

11 minutes ago

Matric results to be announced on July 15

3 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 76 murder,narcotics cases

3 minutes ago

Journalist delegation briefed about business oppor ..

3 minutes ago

Acropolis Museum marks 10-year anniversary with ne ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says US Was 'Cocked, Loaded,' But Called Off ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.