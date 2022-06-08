UrduPoint.com

3 Junkyard Owners Booked During Anti-dengue Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:53 PM

3 junkyard owners booked during anti-dengue campaign

Owners of three junkyards were booked during the ant-dengue campaign here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Owners of three junkyards were booked during the ant-dengue campaign here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, along with his team, conducted surprise checking of 11 sites across teshil Sadar and found that owners of three junkyard had not ensured proper cleanliness, causing dengue breeding at their places.

Therefore, the AC got cases registered against the owners, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price das ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price dashboard for commodities' online ..

34 seconds ago
 Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's ..

Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's inmates

36 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

37 seconds ago
 Minister urges stakeholders to play role in contro ..

Minister urges stakeholders to play role in controlling dengue

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan Sports Board preparing athletes for int'l ..

Pakistan Sports Board preparing athletes for int'l competitions

40 seconds ago
 Salman Rafique promises people-friendly health bud ..

Salman Rafique promises people-friendly health budget

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.