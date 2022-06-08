3 junkyard owners booked during anti-dengue campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Owners of three junkyards were booked during the ant-dengue campaign here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Owners of three junkyards were booked during the ant-dengue campaign here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, along with his team, conducted surprise checking of 11 sites across teshil Sadar and found that owners of three junkyard had not ensured proper cleanliness, causing dengue breeding at their places.

Therefore, the AC got cases registered against the owners, he added.