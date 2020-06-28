UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-kanal State Land Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

3-kanal state land retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore district administration retrieved three kanals of state land worth Rs 30 million during an operation against the land grabbers in Shalamar area, here on Sunday.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar led the operation as heavy machinery demolished illegal structures at the site.

Police and Revenue Department teams also assisted the district administration in land retrieval. Assistant Commissioner said that the operation to retrieve the state land was continuing throughout the month.

Related Topics

Lahore SITE Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

34 minutes ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Repres ..

1 hour ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

2 hours ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

2 hours ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.