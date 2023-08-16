(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Abbottabad Saqlain Salim on Wednesday conducted a encroachment operation and recovered the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines' (SNGPL's) three kanals land from encroachers in Nawan Shahr Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Abbottabad Saqlain Salim on Wednesday conducted a encroachment operation and recovered the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines' (SNGPL's) three kanals land from encroachers in Nawan Shahr Abbottabad.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Saqlain Salim supervised the operation, joined by officers from SNGPL Revenue staff, and various other departments.

The Primary objective of the operation was to eliminate these encroachments and regain control over the designated land.

Citizens were urged to contribute to the initiative by reporting any issues, grievances, or valuable insights they might have to the District Control Room.