3 kg drug recovered, 2 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered more than 3 kg of drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi police arrested drug pusher namely Khalid Mahmood and recovered 2 kg and 380 grams drug from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police arrested drug pusher identified as Shahid Masih and recovered 01 kg 50 grams drug from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them under narcotics act.

SP Rawal Division commended the police teams and said that operations against drug dealers should be continued.