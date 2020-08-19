3 kg drug recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered more than 3 kg drug from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

SP Saddar told that Kalar Syedan Police team arrested drug pusher namely Fayyaz while recovered 2.285 kg drugs from his custody.

Similarly, SP Rawal told that Bani Police team arrested Khurrum Rehmat and recovered 1.

360 kg drug from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them under the narcotics act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.