UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Kg Drug Recovered During Raid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

3 kg drug recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered more than 3 kg drug from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

SP Saddar told that Kalar Syedan Police team arrested drug pusher namely Fayyaz while recovered 2.285 kg drugs from his custody.

Similarly, SP Rawal told that Bani Police team arrested Khurrum Rehmat and recovered 1.

360 kg drug from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them under the narcotics act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs Bani Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

52 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

55 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

55 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

57 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.