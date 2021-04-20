3 kg drugs recovered during raid

Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered three kilogram drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered three kilogram drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police held Saddam Hussain and recovered 1.5 kg drug from his possession.

Similarly, Murree police have arrested drug dealer Muhammad Waseem alias Sai and recovered 1.5 kg drug from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police teams for arresting the drug dealers, saying, the crackdown against drug dealers should be intensified.