UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Kg Hashish Seized, 13 Arrested In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:49 PM

3 Kg Hashish seized, 13 arrested in Mianwali

Police have arrested thirteen outlaws including seven gamblers and recovered narcotics, weapons and stake money from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested thirteen outlaws including seven gamblers and recovered narcotics, weapons and stake money from them.

Police sources said here Thursday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of Charalla, Chappri, Bangi Khel and Mouchh police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested six accused and recovered 3 Kilogram Hashish, 40 liters liquor, 2 Pistols and Rs.

19,500 cash from them.

While Dwood Khel police team also arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money Rs. 7340, one Motorbike and 4 Cell phones from them.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Shahzad, Qaiser Abbas, Abid Ullah, Zafat Hayat, Aziz Ullah,Muhammad Akram, Zafar Ullah, Sana Ullah, Zafran, Muhammad Shoaib and others. Police haveregistered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

‘Google For Startups’ Launches Accelerator Pro ..

5 minutes ago

Two bike lifter gangs busted in Multan

2 minutes ago

AAC Revenue seals ten petrol pumps

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's COVID-19 Total Tops 40,000 After Another ..

2 minutes ago

EasyJet raises 419m via share placement

2 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General calls on Israel to renounce W ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.