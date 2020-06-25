3 Kg Hashish seized, 13 arrested in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested thirteen outlaws including seven gamblers and recovered narcotics, weapons and stake money from them.

Police sources said here Thursday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of Charalla, Chappri, Bangi Khel and Mouchh police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested six accused and recovered 3 Kilogram Hashish, 40 liters liquor, 2 Pistols and Rs.

19,500 cash from them.

While Dwood Khel police team also arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money Rs. 7340, one Motorbike and 4 Cell phones from them.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Shahzad, Qaiser Abbas, Abid Ullah, Zafat Hayat, Aziz Ullah,Muhammad Akram, Zafar Ullah, Sana Ullah, Zafran, Muhammad Shoaib and others. Police haveregistered separate cases against them.