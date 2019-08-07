UrduPoint.com
3 Kg Heroin Seized, An Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise department's team led by Excise Inspector Sheraz Gul Thebo, arrested an accused Muzafar from Liaquatabad C- one area and recovered three kilogram heroin from his possession.

A case has been lodged against the accused and investigation is under way, said a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the officers to take all possible efforts against drug peddlers especially those who are found involved in selling drugs near educational institutions.

He said that these elements must be taken to task to saveour young generation from using drugs.

