UrduPoint.com

3 Kg Ice Recovered, Passenger At Bacha Khan Airport Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

3 kg ice recovered, passenger at Bacha Khan Airport arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force during a raid at the Bacha International Airport arrested a Doha bound passenger and recovered three kilograms of ice from a passenger traveling from Peshawar to Doha, Qatar, an official of the ANF said here Sunday.

The passenger hailing from Khyber District identified as Adnan, ANF official confirmed. The alleged accused Adnan skillfully hide ice in a bag, the Anti-Narcotics Force Official said.

A case will be registered against the alleged accused and investigation will be started, he said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Qatar Doha Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

4 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>