3 kg ice recovered, passenger at Bacha Khan Airport arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force during a raid at the Bacha International Airport arrested a Doha bound passenger and recovered three kilograms of ice from a passenger traveling from Peshawar to Doha, Qatar, an official of the ANF said here Sunday.

The passenger hailing from Khyber District identified as Adnan, ANF official confirmed. The alleged accused Adnan skillfully hide ice in a bag, the Anti-Narcotics Force Official said.

A case will be registered against the alleged accused and investigation will be started, he said.