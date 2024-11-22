3 khwarij killed in IBO in Bannu: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Security Forces killed three khwarij terrorists in an Intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bannu district.

"In the early hours of Friday, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell while two khwarij got injured, it said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," it further said.