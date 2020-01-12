UrduPoint.com
3 Kidnapped Children Recovered, Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:36 PM

3 Kidnapped children recovered, gang busted

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Police have arrested 3 Kidnappers and recovered 3 Children from Mominabad and Orangi town in Karachi.According to police, abducting of 3 children were reported a few days before and an investigation was launched.

A team has been set up which has used latest technology and arrested one culprit Waheed Baloch.Waheed Baloch helped in arresting the other 2 culprits Hafeez and Iqbal.

11 years Shaukat, 11 years Bilawal and 12 years Bilal were also recovered from the culprits.

Culprits during investigation revealed that Waheed Baloch had persuaded the children and take them to Sadar and other areas to perform various acts of crime.Children were also blackmailed by abductors while according to police this case is being observed under the light of Missing Children.The culprits are further being investigated and case has been filed against them.

