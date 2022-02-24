3 kids die after being buried under sand dune

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Three children including two brothers lost their lives after they were buried alive under a sand dune when it collapsed at Basti Khan Wala in Basira, a town in district Muzaffararh on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said they received information that three children were buried alive while they were playing after sand dune collapsed and fell on them. People took the children out of the sand in unconscious condition.

Rescuers said, when they reached the spot after ten minutes, people informed them that two children were breathless while the third one has been sent to hospital by a car.

Rescuers applied CPR technique to restore the breath of the two children but failed. Later, relatives of the children informed them that third child has also died.

Rescuers said, they had conveyed information to police control.

Those died included Arsalan (13) s/o Fiaz Hussain, his younger brother Irfan (8) and Ahsan (7) s/o Khalid.