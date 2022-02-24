UrduPoint.com

3 Kids Die After Being Buried Under Sand Dune

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

3 kids die after being buried under sand dune

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Three children including two brothers lost their lives after they were buried alive under a sand dune when it collapsed at Basti Khan Wala in Basira, a town in district Muzaffararh on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said they received information that three children were buried alive while they were playing after sand dune collapsed and fell on them. People took the children out of the sand in unconscious condition.

Rescuers said, when they reached the spot after ten minutes, people informed them that two children were breathless while the third one has been sent to hospital by a car.

Rescuers applied CPR technique to restore the breath of the two children but failed. Later, relatives of the children informed them that third child has also died.

Rescuers said, they had conveyed information to police control.

Those died included Arsalan (13) s/o Fiaz Hussain, his younger brother Irfan (8) and Ahsan (7) s/o Khalid.

Related Topics

Police Car Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

19 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

35 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>