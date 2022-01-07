UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 1 Injured In Rain Related Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:42 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday confirmed the killing of three persons another injured in a rain and snowfall related incident in different areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday confirmed the killing of three persons another injured in a rain and snowfall related incident in different areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a detailed report issued here today, four houses were partially damaged. Relief operations are being carried out by the concerned district administration on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the report said.

The report further said that the concerned district administration is taking steps to rehabilitate the closed roads and give free passage to the people, especially those living in the snowfall areas.

It said that PDMA is in close touch with all the districts, Director General PDMA was quoted as saying.

It is merit to mention here that the PDMA had sent a letter to all the districts on January 1, last, in which it was forecasting heavy rains and snowfall and giving instructions for precautionary measures for the safety of human lives.

Director General PDMA directed the officials to keep the control room active 24/7 and report any untoward incident to the helpline 1700.

