3 killed, 1 injured in separate road accidents in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while another got serious injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and Mianwali police limit here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Imdad Hussain 32, resident of Wan Bhachran along with his relative Matloob Hussain 19, were traveling on a motor car (IHR/2380) towards Mianwali, when a recklessly driven Truck (BR/8957) coming from opposite direction collided with the vehicle near Noshki Morr.

As a result, Matloob Hussain and Imdad Hussain died on the spot while another Qalab Khan got serious injuries.

In another accident, a speeding driven loader vehicle (BHN/1234) hit to death pedestrian old man Toofan Khan 67, near Peshawar Morr and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have impounded truck and registered separate cases.