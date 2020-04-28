UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed, 1 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:35 PM

3 killed, 1 injured in separate road accidents in Mianwali

Three people were killed while another got serious injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and Mianwali police limit here on Tuesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while another got serious injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and Mianwali police limit here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Imdad Hussain 32, resident of Wan Bhachran along with his relative Matloob Hussain 19, were traveling on a motor car (IHR/2380) towards Mianwali, when a recklessly driven Truck (BR/8957) coming from opposite direction collided with the vehicle near Noshki Morr.

As a result, Matloob Hussain and Imdad Hussain died on the spot while another Qalab Khan got serious injuries.

In another accident, a speeding driven loader vehicle (BHN/1234) hit to death pedestrian old man Toofan Khan 67, near Peshawar Morr and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have impounded truck and registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Peshawar Police Road Vehicle Car Died Man Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Singapore sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Netflix introduces new parental control tools for ..

4 minutes ago

Fate of Hundred in balance as English cricket chie ..

4 minutes ago

Rare leopard spotted in northeast China

5 minutes ago

China has 850 mln online video users: report

5 minutes ago

BP announces $4.4bn quarterly loss as oil prices c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.