3 Killed, 10 Injured In Dera Adamkhail Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:01 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Dera AdamKhail Indus Highway, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailor hit a car near Dera AdamKhail Indus Highway, resulted in killing three persons on the spot and injuring ten others in the incident.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

