3 Killed, 10 Injured In DIK Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:40 PM

3 killed, 10 injured in DIK road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) ::As many as three persons were killed and 10 other injured when a Rawalpindi bond passengers bus plunged into deep ravine after driver lost control over the bus.

According to police control, the ill-fated bus bearing No. K-1175 was going to Rawalpindi from Dera Ismail Khan and all of sudden the driver lost control over the bus due to over speeding as a result the bus turned turtle and plunged into a deep ravine near Umar Khail Ada on Chashma road, killing three passengers on board on the spot while leaving 10 other injured.

Soon after the incident, the local people along with police officials and officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed on the spot and started relief operation by rescuing the injured persons and shifted them to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The eye witnesses on this occasion said that the passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding as the mishap took place some 40 kilometers off Dera Ismail Khan on its way to Rawalpindi.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Muhammad Atif son Muhammad Asif, resident of Railway colony Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Umar son of Abdul Hamid, resident of Wahova Tehsil Tounsa, while the name of third one could not be identified immediately. The vehicle also badly damaged.

The Rescue 1122 officials also shifted the dead bodies to hostels along those injured in the accident. Doctors on duty also confirmed that out of 10 injured, four were in critical condition.

APPakh/ijz

More Stories From Pakistan

