3 Killed, 10 Injured In Road Accident Near TM Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

3 killed, 10 injured in road accident near TM Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Three persons, including a woman belonging to Sheedi community, were killed in a head on collision between a passenger van and truck on TM Khan - Hyderabad road late Sunday night.

The victims, belonging to Sheedi community of Tando Bago, were returning from Hyderabad after Eid shopping when a van collided with truck near Safi Hotel.

As a result, three persons lost their lives while 10 others received injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a local hospital while the injured are being referred to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, sources added.

According to sources, the dead have been identified as Mohammad Mosa and Mohammad Imran while the injured include Farzana, Komal and others.

