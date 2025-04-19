3 killed, 10 injured in road accidents in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Two separate road accidents occurred on the GT Road in Attock Khurd Police Station limits on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of three women and injuries to 10 others, including women.

According to rescue sources, the first incident, a passenger van collided with a rickshaw, killing three women and injuring three others.

The accident occurred when a Rawalpindi-bound van coming from Peshawar knocked down the rickshaw on a U-turn near Madorta bus stop.

The rickshaw driver allegedly lost control due to strong winds and rainwater accumulation on the road.

One of the deceased was identified as Zahida Bibi, while her husband, Muhammad Ishaq was critically injured.

In a another incident, seven people, including a woman, were injured when a Peshawar-bound bus skidded off the road due to slippery conditions. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The police have registered two separate cases and launched further investigations into both incidents.

