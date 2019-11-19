3 Killed, 10 others wounded as bus overturns near Ghotki

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons died and ten others critically wounded when a bus overturned due to over-speeding at the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near Ghotki on wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said that two women including a minor girl were killed and nearly a dozen sustained injuries as the bus caught fire after the accident.

The ill-fated bus, with 45 passengers, was bound to Karachi from Bannu. Police said the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost the control over the bus, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mirpur Mathelo.