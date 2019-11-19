UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed, 10 Others Wounded As Bus Overturns Near Ghotki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:20 AM

3 Killed, 10 others wounded as bus overturns near Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons died and ten others critically wounded when a bus overturned due to over-speeding at the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near Ghotki on wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said that two women including a minor girl were killed and nearly a dozen sustained injuries as the bus caught fire after the accident.

The ill-fated bus, with 45 passengers, was bound to Karachi from Bannu. Police said the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost the control over the bus, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mirpur Mathelo.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Bannu Fire Police Motorway Driver Died Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

8 hours ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.