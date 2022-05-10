UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 1,002 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Published May 10, 2022

At least three persons were killed and 1,002 others were injured in 943 road traffic crashes in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and 1,002 others were injured in 943 road traffic crashes in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 605 people were serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 397 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 476 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 100 pedestrians and 429 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 207 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 60 victims.

According to the data, 803 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 37 vans, 14 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

