3 killed, 1,045 injured in 952 road accidents in Punjab

At least three people were killed and 1,045 others injured in 952 road accidents in Punjab during the past 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service or Rescue-1122 report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and 1,045 others injured in 952 road accidents in Punjab during the past 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service or Rescue-1122 report.

As many as 631 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 414 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams, a spokesman for Rescue-1122 said.

Details of the accidents said 373 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians and 514 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 208 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Multan with 75 victims, and at third 57 accidents in Gujranwala with 53 victims.

As many as 886 motorcycles, 122 rickshaws, 75 cars, 22 vans, six buses, 21 trucks and 119 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.