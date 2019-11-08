UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 11 Injured Accident In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:04 PM

3 killed, 11 injured accident in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Three passengers were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck near Makhdoompur interchange here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on its way to Multan from Chakwal when it collided with a mini truck.

As a result three passengers -- Baqir, Aun Khan and an unknown died on the spot while 11 other passengers sustained injuries.

The rescue shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospitalhere.

