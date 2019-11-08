3 Killed, 11 Injured Accident In Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Three passengers were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck near Makhdoompur interchange here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on its way to Multan from Chakwal when it collided with a mini truck.
As a result three passengers -- Baqir, Aun Khan and an unknown died on the spot while 11 other passengers sustained injuries.
The rescue shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospitalhere.