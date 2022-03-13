UrduPoint.com

3 Killed, 12 Injured In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022

3 killed, 12 injured in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and 12 others sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that a speeding wagon overturned near Sahianwala Interchange. As a result, Ghulam Fazal (60) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while Rescue-1122 provided first aid to five other victims including Ahmad Nawaz (8), Arsalan Nawaz (10), Areeba Nawaz (12), Allah Mafi (35) and Muhammad Ali (70).

Similarly, four women including Manzooran Bibi (70), Sattan Bibi (45), Bharanwan Bibi (40) and Allah Mafi (30) were injured due to rival clash over property dispute in Chak No 450-GB Tandlianwala and were sifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for treatment.

In another accident, Muhammad Shafiq (44) was killed when his speeding tractor hit a roadside tree near Adda Chak No 77 at Sittiana Road, while the body of an unknown addict was found from a place near Darbar Baba Lasoori Shah, Lorry Adda Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, rivals shot at and injured a septuagenarian man Khadim Hussain of Khurarianwala over irrigation dispute whereas sexagenarian Muhammad Aslam of Chak No 422 Tandlianwala received severe burn injuries when his bed caught fire while smoking cigarette.

Likewise, a BSc 2nd year student of Riphah University Muhammad Tayyab (20) of Mohallah Garden Town Toba Tek Singh attempted suicide by cutting his main blood vein of his wrist when his girl friend reportedly refused to meet him near Sittiana Road Fish Farm area.

The Rescue-1122 teams shifted these injured to different hospitals where doctors are trying to save their lives.

