3 killed, 12 injured in road accident

Three persons including a woman were killed while 12 others sustained multiple injuries during a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed while 12 others sustained multiple injuries during a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding passenger coach hit a van and a motorcycle near Adda Chowk Khurarianwala after its break failed. As a result, 3 persons including van-driver Javaid (35), motorcyclist Adeel Hafeez (29) and his pillion rider lady Muqaddas (41) wife of Taj Din received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted 12 passengers to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala for treatment.

Among them include Tahir, Irshad Bibi, Zahida, Balqees, Allah Rakhi, Shumaila, Ramzan Bibi, Saleem, Babar, Salma, Tanzeela and Ashfaq.

Later, Tahir and Irshad Bibi were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad due to their critical condition. Receiving information, the area police also rushed to the spot and took bodies into custody while further investigation is under progress.