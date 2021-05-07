UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 2 Injured In Bannu Firing

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:36 PM

BANNU, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Atleast three persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred at Sokari Karim Khan area of Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups opened firing to settle old dispute at Sokari Karim Khan area. As a result, three persons including father and son died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.

