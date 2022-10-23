3 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed and two others sustained injuries in different incidents in and around Faisalabad city during the past 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Makkoana Bypass Chowk on Jaranwala Road and killed teenager motorcyclist Farman Ali (16), a resident of Khiddarwala on-the-spot, whereas 45-year-old Saqib Ali was killed in a car and tractor-trolley collision near Awagat on Jaranwala Road.

Similarly, 36-year-old Nusrat Bibi of Sheikhupura was killed when a speeding van hit a parked but out-of-order vehicle at Motorway M-3 near Sammundri.

Meanwhile, two laborers namely Muhammad Shoaib (22) and Muhammad Shahid (28) residents of Chak No.437-GB Sammundri received injuries when a wall all of sudden fell on them during repair of an under construction house in chak No.263-RB.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary and injured to hospital for treatment, he added.