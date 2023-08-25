3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

Three persons, including teenagers, were killed and two others injured in three incidents in the remits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons, including teenagers, were killed and two others injured in three incidents in the remits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday.

According to the police, 16 years old Hassan Ali and his friend Muhammad Ibrar (18) were crushed to death as their a minitruck hit their motorcyle near Bhall Syedian on the Rawalpindi-Fatehang Road.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

In another accident, two persons were injured when a speeding passenger van collided head on with a car coming from opposite direction on the Kohat Road.

Meanwhile, 45-year old man Aftab Khan, a native of Mathail, drowned while taking a dip in a pond, the police said while quoting eye-witnesses. Rescue 1122 divers retrieved his body and shifted to it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.