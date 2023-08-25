Open Menu

3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fatehjang Incidents

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 08:16 PM

3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

Three persons, including teenagers, were killed and two others injured in three incidents in the remits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons, including teenagers, were killed and two others injured in three incidents in the remits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday.

According to the police, 16 years old Hassan Ali and his friend Muhammad Ibrar (18) were crushed to death as their a minitruck hit their motorcyle near Bhall Syedian on the Rawalpindi-Fatehang Road.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

In another accident, two persons were injured when a speeding passenger van collided head on with a car coming from opposite direction on the Kohat Road.

Meanwhile, 45-year old man Aftab Khan, a native of Mathail, drowned while taking a dip in a pond, the police said while quoting eye-witnesses. Rescue 1122 divers retrieved his body and shifted to it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Car Man Kohat Van Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced ..

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced domestic contracts in upcoming ..

1 minute ago
 Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecu ..

Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

1 minute ago
 CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood- ..

CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

1 minute ago
 Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured ..

Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured at a reception

3 minutes ago
 Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

6 minutes ago
 The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Ma ..

The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner calls on C ..

7 minutes ago
PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

7 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, a ..

CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, attract investment in KP

7 minutes ago
 DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly per ..

DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly performance

7 minutes ago
 INGO call for resilient response to recover from m ..

INGO call for resilient response to recover from monsoon floods

4 minutes ago
 Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs ..

Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs: analysts

4 minutes ago
 Madad Ali Sindhi directs to repair facilities in I ..

Madad Ali Sindhi directs to repair facilities in IMCG, Saidpur Village

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan