3 Killed, 2 Injured In Firing Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

3 killed, 2 injured in firing incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Three people including a minor boy were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in different firing incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing in Chak No.

275-GB which resulted out killing of two persons including Allah Yar and Shah Jahan on the spot whereas two other people including Saddi and Walayat were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

In other incident, 15-month-old Rehan was killed due to firing during domestic brawl in Chak No.107 Pathan Kot.

The police took all bodies into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, spokesman added.

