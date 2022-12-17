3 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 11:34 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Atleast three people including a girl were killed, while two others sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle collided near Gilgit Skwer Degree College here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, the bodies and injured have been shifted to City Hospital Gilgit.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.