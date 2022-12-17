3 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Atleast three people including a girl were killed, while two others sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle collided near Gilgit Skwer Degree College here on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Atleast three people including a girl were killed, while two others sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle collided near Gilgit Skwer Degree College here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the bodies and injured have been shifted to City Hospital Gilgit.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.