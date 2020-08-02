UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 03:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic mishap took place near Kunday Wala Bridge Ahmedpur East in Bahawalpur district, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to the details, two rashly driven motorcyclists while crossing the Kunday Wala Bridge collided each other all of a sudden. As a result, three persons died on the spot.

The Rescue team shifted the two injured in the hospital for medical treatment and police started the investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

