3 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:28 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Three people on Thursday were killed while two others received injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Atta Shaheed police limits.

The police said that Muhammad Hayyat, 47 resident of Lalian along with his son Muhammad Imran 26 and grandson Haroon 14, was riding on motorcycle towards Sargodha city when recklessly driven Dumper hit the bike.

As a result Muhammad Hayyat, Muhammad Imran died on the spot and Haroon injured.

In another accident, a speedy driven Hyundai vehicle hit to death a Muhammad Ramzan 26 and injured Muhammad Imran 23 near Sial Sharif in Sahiwal Police limits.

The police registered separate cases.

