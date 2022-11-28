3 killed, 2 injured in robbery attempt in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :A citizen was killed and his two sons got injured upon resistance to robbery attempt, while two suspected muggers were killed by mob in Surjani town area of Karachi, on Sunday.

According to private media report, two brothers Zeeshan and Nauman were sitting outside their house in sector 7-A, Sarjani town when two armed suspects tried to snatched cash from them at gunpoint.

In the meantime, his father Saleem also came out of the house, the accused opened fire resulting in bullet injuries to all of them, it said.

Before the snatchers could flee, hundreds of people gathered there and severely beat the muggers, killing them on the spot before arrival of the police, he added.

Later on, in hospital Saleem breath his last due to fatal bullets wounds, while other injured were medically treated in Abbasi Shaheed hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.