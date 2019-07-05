UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed, 2 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:24 PM

3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in Okara

Three persons were killed while two others got severe injuries in two separate road accidents in the limits of Okara police station here on Friday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed while two others got severe injuries in two separate road accidents in the limits of Okara police station here on Friday.

According to police, first accident was happened in Chak-41 where a speedy tractor-trolley hit a passerby woman namely Bakhtawar Bibi. As a result, she got severe injuries. While the tractor-trolley driver escaped from the scene. Rescue team reached the site and shifted her to nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

In another accident, Irfan Qadeer, resident of Kalapur village, accompanied by his two friends was going on motorbike. When they reached near Okara, a speedy tractor-trolley hit heir motorbike from opposite site. As a result, Irfan and his friend killed on the spot while two others got severe injuries.

Rescue team reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered separate cases. Further probe was underway.

\378

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Okara SITE Women From

Recent Stories

Ambient air quality not healthy in federal capital ..

19 seconds ago

China to detect typhoons with drone-carried meteor ..

21 seconds ago

The Infinite Selfie Experience with Infinix S4

6 minutes ago

4.6 KG charas seized, 3 absconders among 23 suspec ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Honorary IOC Member Denies Voting for Rio ..

3 minutes ago

Relatives of Ex-DPR Military Chief Confirm That Ki ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.