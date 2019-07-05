3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed while two others got severe injuries in two separate road accidents in the limits of Okara police station here on Friday.

According to police, first accident was happened in Chak-41 where a speedy tractor-trolley hit a passerby woman namely Bakhtawar Bibi. As a result, she got severe injuries. While the tractor-trolley driver escaped from the scene. Rescue team reached the site and shifted her to nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

In another accident, Irfan Qadeer, resident of Kalapur village, accompanied by his two friends was going on motorbike. When they reached near Okara, a speedy tractor-trolley hit heir motorbike from opposite site. As a result, Irfan and his friend killed on the spot while two others got severe injuries.

Rescue team reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered separate cases. Further probe was underway.

