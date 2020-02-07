UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 20 Injured In Hub Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:13 PM

3 killed, 20 injured in Hub traffic accident

Three people were killed and another 20 injured in a traffic accident near Hub's Windar late Thursday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and another 20 injured in a traffic accident near Hub's Windar late Thursday night.

The accident was the result of a collision between a truck and passenger van. Three people died on the spot, official said.

According to private news channel,the bus was traveling from Karachi to Panjgur.

The accident was caused by over speeding.

