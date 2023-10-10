3 killed, 3 injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PANJGUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Three people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Panjgur area of Baluchistan province, Police and tv Channels reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was passing Panjgur road when suddenly, it collided with a motorbike coming from an opposite direction.

As a result, three persons died on the spot while three others were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to near by hospital for emergency treatment.

Police rushed to the site and started search for the driver. No arrest was made so far till the filing of this report.