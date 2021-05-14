UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 3 Injured In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Three people were killed while three others sustained injuries in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Friday that Lahore-based family was going to Multan when their car met an accident near Chak No.273-GB Jaranwala Interchange on Motorway (M-3) due to over speeding.

As a result, Kanza Hasan (40) wife of Amir Rehman and her daughter Khushbakht Amina (15) died on the spot while two children Hunza (12) and Mustaqeem (6) received injuries and they were shifted to hospital by Rescue-1122.

Similarly, a rashly driven van hit a 5-year-old girl Kinza Saleem at Sammundri Road near Millat Town Gojra. She died on the spot.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Asif Nazir, resident of Chak No.51-JB received critical injuries when his rivals Qasim and Younus allegedly opened fire at him. The injured was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.

