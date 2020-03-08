UrduPoint.com
3 Killed, 3 Injured In Firing Between Two Rivalry Groups

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries in firing between two rivalry groups over land dispute in Faisalabad Thikranwala area on Sunday.

According to police sources, the bodies had been recovered and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for proper treatment.

Police have registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) and the Regional Police officer (RPO) had taken notice of the tragic incident, directing the concerned to present report in that regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

